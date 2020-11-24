Mary Catherine Ulrich

Visitation without the family present Tuesday 12-9 at the funeral home. Due to the Corona Virus there is a Private Family Rosary & Mass planned at 10:00am and 10:30am on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Pius X High School, St. Peter Catholic School and Dowling Catholic High School. As a courtesy to the family we will be attempting to live stream the services at: https://www.facebook.com/Butherus-Maser-Love-LiveStream-105603761223856 it is not necessary to have a Facebook account to view the stream. With technology being unpredictable, we cannot guarantee the quality of the streaming. If there are any technical issues, we are usually able to repost a higher quality recording several hours after the service. Thank you for your patience in advance, Butherus, Maser & Love. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.