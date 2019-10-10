Mary Catherine "Kay" (Tomlinson) Kent DDS, USAF
May 10, 1989 – October 5, 2019
Kay Kent, 30, of Omaha, NE, passed away October 5, 2019. Born on May 10, 1989, to C. Andrew and Mary Ann (Rudersdorf) Tomlinson in Omaha, NE and raised in Lincoln, NE. Kay graduated from Lincoln East High School (2007), attended Creighton University and graduated from Creighton Dental School. (2015). She served as a Dentist in the U.S. Air Force until being medically discharged (March 2019) due to cancer. She is survived by her husband, Patrick Kent, parents, C. Andrew and Mary Ann Tomlinson, brothers, Oren and Chris, nephew, Oren, niece, Elizabeth and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kay donated her body to science. Her funeral and burial will be at a later date.