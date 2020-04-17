Mary Bundy
September 23, 1963 - April 4, 2020

Born September 23, 1963 in Flagstaff Arizona. Her parents were Ted and Lizbeth Liggett from Lincoln Nebraska. She passed away April 4, 2020 in Star Valley Ranch Wyoming. Her husband is Edward Bundy from Cheyenne Wyoming. They were married in Lincoln Nebraska and live in Tempe Arizona for the last 30 years. She is survived by her husband, Ed Bundy and 2 daughters Sheena Hayes and Mallarie Bundy, and her brother David Liggett. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

