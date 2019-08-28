April 11, 1957 - August 24, 2019
Mary Bomberger Brown was born on April 11, 1957, in Lincoln, and passed away on August 24, 2019, in Lincoln. Mary was a Lincoln Southeast graduate and went on to UNL to ultimately complete a doctorate degree. She has authored and co-authored numerous studies on birds and avian biology. Mary was even named as a fellow in the American Ornithologists' Union.
Preceded in death by her parents Donald (Ruth) Bomberger. Survived by her Brother David Bomberger; one niece; and numerous relatives, colleagues and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Mary Bomberger Brown Scholarship Fund at the University of Nebraska Foundation. Services will be planned for a later date. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.