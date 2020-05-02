Mary Beth Hilt, born in New Albany, Indiana in August 2nd, 1954. Went to rest on April 24th, 2020. in her residence of Lincoln, Nebraska. Mary was a loving Mother, Grandmother, daughter, and Aunt. She will be missed immensely by her family. We would like to say a special thanks to her sister and best friend, Millie Hilt-Welton, who loved and stayed with her to the end, and to all the people disguised as Angel's that made Mary's live here on earth more fulfilled. Love you Mary.