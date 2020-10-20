July 22, 1924 - October 18, 2020
Mary B. Gartner, 96, of Unadilla, passed away on October 18, 2020. She was born on July 22, 1924 to Fred & Susie (Mitchell) Frye. Mary married Randall Gartner on December 31, 1938.
She is survived by her Children: Gary (Gloria) Gartner, Nancy Petersen, Galen Gartner, Marlene (Jeff) Vidra; Grandchildren: Jeff Petersen, Ryan Petersen, Jason Petersen, Travis (Valya) Gartner, Jordana (Brock) Hoegh, Harris Lehl, Hannah (Jim) Ahlstedt, Laura (Kevin) Sypal; 19 Great Grandchildren; Sister: Susie (Glen) Wyatt; Brother: Freddie (Loretta) Frye; Sister-in-law: Peggy Brechtel; also many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband, Granddaughter: Dawn Schaer, Sisters: Dorothy & Irene, Brother: Sterling, Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law: Ralph & Viola Gartner, Ernie & Arlene Gruber, Hantz & Averil Gartner; Special Friend: Ruth Wilhelm and Faithful Dog: Lucky.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21, from 9 A.M. until 9 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
