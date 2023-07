Mary Anne Sipes

Sept. 8 1936 - July 20, 2023

Mary Anne Sipes, age 86, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Mary was born in Mora, MN, on September 8 1936, to Charley Blake and Rachel Bell Weaks.

Services will be held at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m.

For further details go to www.lincolnfh.com.