Mary Anne (Maahs) Becker
Mary Anne (Maahs) Becker

Mary Anne (Maahs) Becker

October 12, 1952 - May 4, 2020

Mary Anne (Maahs) Becker, 67, of Lincoln passed away May 4, 2020. Born October 12, 1952 in Lincoln, NE to Everett and Ruth (Crouse) Maahs. Mary was a beloved wife, mother and sister. She was so loving, always putting others at ease, very positive in nature and fun to be with. She was very much loved and will be missed. Mary loved sewing, reading, outdoor hikes in the mountains and traveling. She married Gregory D. Becker on April 13, 1996.

Family members include her husband Greg; daughter Rhianna W. Becker, Lincoln; brothers John Maahs, Unadilla, Jim Maahs, Eagle and Carl Maahs, Walton. Preceded in death by her parents and brother Roger.

Private family service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday (5-11-20) Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel. Live stream available at roperandsons.com/livestream ten minutes prior to service. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family for future designation. “Hugs from Home” or condolences online at Roperandsons.com

