Mary Anne (Maahs) Becker, 67, of Lincoln passed away May 4, 2020. Born October 12, 1952 in Lincoln, NE to Everett and Ruth (Crouse) Maahs. Mary was a beloved wife, mother and sister. She was so loving, always putting others at ease, very positive in nature and fun to be with. She was very much loved and will be missed. Mary loved sewing, reading, outdoor hikes in the mountains and traveling. She married Gregory D. Becker on April 13, 1996.