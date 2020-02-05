Mary Anne Dart

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Visitation: 1-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb 6, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Visitation, Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward, Family receiving friends from 5:30 - 7 p.m. at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee, followed by a rosary at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Bee, NE. Graveside Service and Interment: 1:30 p.m. Saturday Feb. 8, 2020, at Seward Cemetery, Seward. Memorials: St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church. www.zabkafuneralhome.com