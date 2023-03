Mary Ann Zeman Zach, 79, passed away at her home in Wilber with family by her side on February 27, 2023. Services: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Casual attire requested. Visitation: Monday from 5 – 7 PM at the funeral home. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.