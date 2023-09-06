Mary Ann Shaw

July 19, 1941 – August 29, 2023

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved mother Mary Ann Shaw. She passed peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Mary Ann was born to Doyt and Esther Shaw on July 19, 1941. She was the youngest of four children and the last of her siblings to leave this earth.

Mary Ann loved her children: Kris (Spencer) Pavey, Randy Kuenning, Jackie (Bob) Carlberg, and Sandi Osterman. Grandchildren: Kris's Family - Spencer(Jordan), Kendra(Tyler), Rochelle Preston and Louis. Jackie's Family - Derek(Megan), Taylor, Alec and Cole(Taylor). Sandi - Jack. Great grandchildren: Spencer and Frank Pavey, Madi Alley, Chandler and Ford Carlberg, and Thane Kuenning.

Visitation: Friday, September 8th from 5-7 PM at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street.

Funeral service to be held at Butherus, Maser & Love, Saturday, September 9th at 10 AM. Lunch immediately after followed by her burial at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com