Mary Ann McComas, 80, Indianapolis, IN, passed away on December 19, 2020. She was born December 24, 1939 to Ralph and Blanche Heeren. Services: Tuesday, 2:00 P.M., Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete. Visitation: Monday, 5 – 7 P.M., funeral home. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.