June 26, 1931 - December 8, 2019
Mary Ann (Mattox) Wenzl, 88 of Steinauer, Nebraska passed away on December 8, 2019. She was born June 26, 1931 to Leslie and Ida (Lukens) Mattox in Tecumseh, Nebraska. She grew up in rural Tecumseh and graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1948. Mary was a loving mother and devoted homemaker who loved to cook and kept an immaculate house. At an early age of 15, Mary worked at the Tecumseh Hospital as a nurse's aide. She then married Paul Wenzl in 1948 and moved to Steinauer.
Mary became Catholic and was a lifetime member of St. Anthony's Church. She was an active member and officer of the Altar Society throughout her life. She belonged to the Holy Stitchers Quilting Group and enjoyed her weekly bowling league. Mary was an EMT and volunteered many hours of service in the Steinauer community.
Mary is survived by her daughters Charlotte Allen (Jim) of Tecumseh, Denise Elliott (Mark) of Las Vegas, Sally Habrock of Omaha and Jennifer Tobin (Mark) of Blair; sons Richard Wenzl of Chicago, Terry Wenzl of Steinauer, Tom Wenzl (Lori) of Springfield and Kevin Wenzl (Kathy) of Lincoln, 14 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Brothers-In-Law Louie, Jim, Donald (Bonnie), David and Tony (Carol) Wenzl, sisters-in-law Marilyn and Joanne Wenzl, Connie and Marilyn Mattox; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and husband Paul; brothers Donald, David, Dale and Boyd Mattox, sisters Dorothy Agena (Harm), Merle Nootz and infant sister Flora Mattox; son-in-law Roger Habrock; daughter-in-law Patricia Wenzl; Paul's family Leo Wenzl, Luke Wenzl, Bernice Beal, Mary Ann Wagner, Sue Wenzl, Eva Wenzl and Jean Wenzl.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church in Steinauer. Rosary will be 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church. Visitation on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from Noon to 5:00 p.m. at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City, NE. Memorials to family choice. Online condolences may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com