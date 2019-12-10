June 26, 1931 - December 8, 2019

Mary Ann (Mattox) Wenzl, 88 of Steinauer, Nebraska passed away on December 8, 2019. She was born June 26, 1931 to Leslie and Ida (Lukens) Mattox in Tecumseh, Nebraska. She grew up in rural Tecumseh and graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1948. Mary was a loving mother and devoted homemaker who loved to cook and kept an immaculate house. At an early age of 15, Mary worked at the Tecumseh Hospital as a nurse's aide. She then married Paul Wenzl in 1948 and moved to Steinauer.

Mary became Catholic and was a lifetime member of St. Anthony's Church. She was an active member and officer of the Altar Society throughout her life. She belonged to the Holy Stitchers Quilting Group and enjoyed her weekly bowling league. Mary was an EMT and volunteered many hours of service in the Steinauer community.