June 26, 1946 - August 31, 2020

Mary Ann Lorensen, 74 of Weeping Water, passed away on August 31, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born on June 26, 1946 to Walter Sr. & Elnora (Nielsen) Kassube.

She is survived by her Children: Kris (Carl) Lorensen-Stanley, Terry (Teresa) Lorensen; Grandchildren: Jessie, Zoe, Lilly and Luke; Sister: Janice Larson; Brother: Tom (Kay) Kassube. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Husband: Richard, Brothers: Walter Kassube Jr. and Bruce Ames.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Weeping Water Fire & Rescue. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Weeping Water, NE Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com