Mary Ann (Killian) Mignon

October 11, 1933 – April 24, 2023

Born in Franklin, NC to Dr. Frank M. Killian and Sally M. (Taylor) Killian. Died in Lincoln, NE.

Mary attended Stephens College in Columbia, MO and received her BA from Wake Forest College in 1956.

After graduating from Wake Forest, she taught secondary and elementary schools in Virginia Beach, Hawaii and Maryland. After falling in love with her future husband, Charles W. Mignon Jr., while they both were teaching in Maryland, they got married on December 11, 1959, at St. John's Episcopal Church, Cartoogechaye, Franklin, NC. They soon moved to Storrs, CT where Chuck received his MS and PhD in English at the University of Connecticut. In 1963 Chuck was hired at the University of Illinois in Champaign, where Mary was recruited to teach in a special education program as a resource teacher for the blind at Westview school. In 1966 she was admitted to an MA program in Special Education at the University of Illinois. In 1967 Chuck was hired at the University of Nebraska.

The family lived in London (1970) and Warsaw (1972-1973) where Chuck conducted research and taught. When the family returned to the U.S., Mary resumed her teaching career as a Teacher's Aid and substitute teacher in special education (1975-1978) before taking a teaching position at Culler Middle School until her retirement in 2000. Her professional experience spanned twenty-nine years. In 2000, Mary was honored for outstanding achievement in the Lincoln Public Schools.

Mary is survived by two sons, Paul Killian Mignon (Frances) of La Vista and Edward Taylor (Keiko) of Saitama, Japan. 4 grandchildren; Rudolph (Rong), Sophia, Frank (Alit) and Ryuka, and 2 great grandchildren; Joseph and Saria. Sisters-in-law; Frances Killian and Marianne Legato, MD. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, John H. Killian, MD, Frank M. Killian, Jr. and Paul Killian, MD. Honorary pallbearers (niece and nephews); Christianna Killian, J. Hume Killian, Justin P. Killian, Esq. and Frank A. Killian, MD.

Funeral liturgy will be 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A St., Lincoln, NE with Fr. Dan Rayer presiding. Cremation, no visitation. Memorials to Voice of Hope, Lincoln, NE. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com