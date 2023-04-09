Mary Ann Havlovic
September 30, 1928 - April 6, 2023
Mary Ann Havlovic, 94, of Lincoln, NE, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at her home in Lincoln, NE. She was born September 30, 1928 in Swedeburg, NE to Frank and Georgia (Mach) Rezac. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Havlovic; and son, David Havlovic. She is survived by many family members and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday (4/11/2023) 10:30 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 7601 Vine St., Lincoln, NE. Visitation, Tuesday 9-10 a.m. with a 10 a.m. Rosary all at the Church. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Memorials to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Wahoo, NE or St. John Catholic Church, Lincoln, NE or Marian Sisters. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.