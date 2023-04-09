Mary Ann Havlovic, 94, of Lincoln, NE, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at her home in Lincoln, NE. She was born September 30, 1928 in Swedeburg, NE to Frank and Georgia (Mach) Rezac. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Havlovic; and son, David Havlovic. She is survived by many family members and friends.