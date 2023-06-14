Mary Ann Burda

December 13, 1943 - June 11, 2023

Mary Ann Burda, 80 of Lincoln, passed away June 11, 2023. Mary Ann was born on December 13, 1943 to Charles and Ann Burda.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Charles Burda. Her survivors include, sister-in-law Sue Burda, two nieces and a great niece.

Mary Ann was an active parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She volunteered there as an usher and at Matt Talbot Kitchen. She was also a member of Light of the World, a faith sharing community, and a Pink Sisters Board Member.

Services Thursday June 15, Rosary 10:00 AM and funeral 10:30 AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1720 Lake Street in Lincoln.

Memorials are suggested to Nebraska Right to Life.