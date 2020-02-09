May 14, 1927 - February 6, 2020

Mary Ann Boman, 92, of Lincoln, died on 2/6/2020. Mary Ann was born on 5/14/1927 in Wichita, KS to John H. and Mabel E. (Dwinnell) Reighley. She was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Lincoln West Optimists Club, Daughters of the King and Nebraska Airstream Club.

Family members include her husband The Rev. Samuel Boman; daughter, Suzanne Martinez of Fort Worth, TX; son, Samuel (Tracy) Boman of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Preceded in death by her parents, son, John Boman; daughter, Peggy Boman, and twin daughters Nancy and Judy Boman; sisters, Nancy Greeson and Betty Livingston; and Ruby Howerton.

Visitation with family greeting will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday 2/11/2020 at Roper and Sons, 4300 ‘O' Street. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday 2/12/2020 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 6001 A Street. Condolences online at www.roperandsons.com

