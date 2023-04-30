In 1956, Mary Ann met Harlan R. “Bud” Amos, III, the boy next door. For their first date, he took her flying in a single engine Cessna airplane. Jokingly, over the years, Bud would tell friends and family that he took her flying and demanded, “marry me or get out!” Well, she chose marriage, and they went on to have two daughters, Debra and Teresa. While it is a fun story, Bud most honorably proposed to her in her parents’ home.