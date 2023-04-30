January 10, 1940—April 23, 2023
Mary Ann Amos, aged 83, of Lincoln, NE, peacefully passed away on April 23, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones after a difficult battle with cancer. Mary Ann was born January 10, 1940, to John “Frank” and Nettie Baker, in Oxford, NE.
In 1956, Mary Ann met Harlan R. “Bud” Amos, III, the boy next door. For their first date, he took her flying in a single engine Cessna airplane. Jokingly, over the years, Bud would tell friends and family that he took her flying and demanded, “marry me or get out!” Well, she chose marriage, and they went on to have two daughters, Debra and Teresa. While it is a fun story, Bud most honorably proposed to her in her parents’ home.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 65 years, Harlan R. “Bud” Amos, III, her daughters, Debra L. Hoffa of Lincoln, NE; Teresa A. Ramirez and husband Jeffrey L. Ramirez of Lincoln, NE; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; her sister, Delores Wilder, and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 10:30 AM, at Lincoln Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th Street, Gate 3, Lincoln, NE.
Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society.