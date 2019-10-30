October 20, 2019
Mary Alice (Brooke) Urbom, 91, of Lincoln, formerly of Hastings passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, November 2, at 10 am followed by the Celebration of Life at 11 am at Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Dr. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Eastridge Presbyterian Church and Capital Humane Society. Burial will be on Monday, November 4, at 11 am at Parkview Cemetery, 1246 N Elm Ave, Hastings. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com