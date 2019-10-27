October 20, 2019
Mary Alice (Brooke) Urbom, 91, of Lincoln, formerly of Hastings, NE passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019. Born in Hastings, NE in 1928 to Donovan and Nellie (Cook) Brooke. Bud Urbom and Mary were married at the First Presbyterian Church in Hastings, Nebraska, June 12, 1947. They were married for 52 ½ years before Bud passed away in 2000. When the Urbom family moved from Hastings to Lincoln in 1960, they became members of Eastridge Presbyterian Church. Mary's greatest love and passion was to be with and take care of her family. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Survivors include Rick (Janet) Urbom of Cottonwood Heights, UT, Carol (Doug) Hile and Jeni (John) Rouse of Lincoln, NE, and Randy (Dorothy) Urbom of Salt Lake City, UT. Grandchildren: Angie (Chris) Arambula, Scott (Sonia) Urbom, Kim Urbom Fuller (Brian) Fuller, Tyler (Melissa) Hile, Andy (Mariah) Hile, Abbi and Lexi Rouse, Jonathan Rouse, Natalie Rouse (Chris Helsel), Greg (Diantha) Rouse, Sarah (Todd) Pekar, Doug (Terri) Hart; 17 Great-Grandchildren, 12 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday November 2, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by the Celebration of Life at 11:00 am at Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Dr. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Eastridge Presbyterian Church and Capital Humane Society. Burial will be at 11:00 am at Parkview Cemetery, 1246 N Elm Ave, Hastings on Monday, November, 4, 2019.
Thank you to the wonderful staff at The Lexington, Sumner Place and Tabitha Hospice for the care and love they provided for our Mother. We would also like to thank the Dreamweaver Foundation for helping Mary celebrate her 'Dream Day' in August with her family.
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com