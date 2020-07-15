Mary A. Lauer
June 27, 2020
Mary A. Lauer (nee Fredenhagen), age 97, a Nebraskan who grew up in Lincoln and lived for many years in Fremont and North Platte, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020. She was the widow of Harvey Lauer of North Platte, who predeceased her. Mary and Harvey both graduated from Lincoln High and attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, although weren't well acquainted as students. Not having seen each other for over forty years, they struck a friendship at a Lincoln High school reunion. A romance developed, and they were married in 1982, at which point Mary moved from Fremont to North Platte.
Their 30+ years of marriage included many happy times, travel adventures, and family reunions. As a widow, Mary moved to Ann Arbor, MI, to be near her daughter Jane Pollock and son-in-law Dave Akkanen. Additional survivors include daughters Helene Pollock (Arlene Kelly) of Philadelphia, PA and Joyce Pollock (Kevin Osborn) of Newton, MA; three grandchildren, Grant Osborn, Charlotte Osborn and Mason Osborn of Newton MA; a niece, Mary Jones (Marshall) of Anthem, AZ; two stepchildren in the Lincoln area: Sara Zimbelman (Mike) and Dr. Dave Lauer (Kelly); one stepdaughter, Kelly Milan of Bennington, NE; two additional stepsons Bill Lauer of Rapid City, SD and Fred Lauer of Mesa, AZ, as well as eleven step-grandchildren and three step-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for later this year at the Church of Our Savior in North Platte, NE.
