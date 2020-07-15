Mary A. Lauer (nee Fredenhagen), age 97, a Nebraskan who grew up in Lincoln and lived for many years in Fremont and North Platte, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020. She was the widow of Harvey Lauer of North Platte, who predeceased her. Mary and Harvey both graduated from Lincoln High and attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, although weren't well acquainted as students. Not having seen each other for over forty years, they struck a friendship at a Lincoln High school reunion. A romance developed, and they were married in 1982, at which point Mary moved from Fremont to North Platte.