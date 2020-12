Mary A. Havlovic, 74, of David City died December 8, 2020. Viewing with no family present: 9-10:30 a.m. with Parish Rosary at 10 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. all on Friday, Dec. 11, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, David City. Burial: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Chermok Funeral Home of David City.