Mary A. Hart

March 19, 1934 - May 17, 2023

Mary A. Hart, 89 of Lincoln, passed away May 17, 2023. Mary was born on March 19, 1934 in Platte Center, Nebraska to James and Lucy (Kuhlen) Langan.

Mary is survived by her children Rick (Debbie) Hart; Dee Ann Hart; Dana (Andrea) Hart and Mick Hart; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Barlene Replogle, Betty Roddy and Sally Langan, sisters-in-law: Jackie Hart, Marjorie Schwabauer and Jane Langan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband John Hart, sons John Hart, Jr. and Jimmy Hart and great-grandson Anthony.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, May 22, 2023, 11:00 AM at St Patrick‘s Catholic Church, 6111 Morrill Ave, Lincoln. The Mass will be livestreamed, please visit www.bmlfh.com for link.

Rosary will be at 10:30 am Monday at St Patrick's Catholic Church.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 3 pm to 5 pm at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St in Lincoln.

Memorials are suggested to St Patrickā€˜s Catholic Church.