Marvin V. Woita
August 10, 2020

Marvin V. Woita, 88 of Weston, NE passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at the South Haven Living Center in Wahoo, NE. Funeral Service, Friday, August 14, 2020, 10:00am at Wahoo Community Church, 458, N. Elm St. Wahoo, NE. Visitation, Thursday, August 13, 2020, 5-7 pm at Wahoo Community Church. Interment at St. Francis Cemetery, Wahoo, NE. Memorials in care of the family for future designations. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

