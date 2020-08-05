× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 9, 1933 – August 2, 2020

Marvin Nelson was born on December 9, 1933 in Bradshaw Nebraska as the only child of Walter and Carol (Burke) Nelson. Marvin spent his formative years in Polk, Nebraska where he graduated high school in 1951. Marvin met the love of his life, Joyce Christensen in 1952, and they were united in marriage on July 25, 1954. To this union, Marvin was blessed with 6 children, 13 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. Marvin's life professions were farming and trucking.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Carol Nelson, parents-in-law, William and Genevieve (Lindquist) Christensen, son Darrell Nelson, and grandson Jason (Jake) Baller. Marvin is survived by his children, Jeanette Nelson of Rapid City, SD; Jackie Nelson, of Lincoln, NE; Brian (Twila) Nelson of Roca, NE; Mike Nelson of Grand Island, NE; and Joe Nelson of Omaha, NE, along with his grandchildren, great grandchildren and countless friends.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 9, 2020, at Wyuka Funeral Home, Lincoln. Memorials to the family for further designation. When attending services please abide by local and CDC covid-19 guidelines. Condolences at wyuka.com

