Marvin Mills, 92, of Lincoln, passed away April 13, 2023. Marvin was born September 9, 1930 to Raymond and Marie (Wissink) Mills in Hospers, Iowa. The family moved to Nebraska in 1932. Marvin graduated from Northeast High School and briefly attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He enlisted in the Air Force and married Marilyn Dunham. The couple was stationed in Roswell, New Mexico and Marvin deployed to Korea. He proudly served for 4 years, was honorably discharged, and the family returned to Nebraska where they raised four children. He worked for many years as a car salesman. In May 2000, Marvin married Roberta (Bobbie) Matthews. They enjoyed traveling, dancing, activities with their church family, but most of all spending time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was an avid golfer and sports fan. Marvin is survived by his wife Roberta; sons Mark and Mike; daughter Mellanie (John) Gilroy; son-in-law Jim Ewald, all of Lincoln; brothers Ted (Joyce) of Lincoln, Ed (Cynthia) of Pensacola, FL; sister Ruth (Jim) Carr of Cardiff, CA; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Marvin is preceded in death by daughters Cynthia (infant) and Marva Ewald; brothers George, Lambert, Alvin; sisters Evelyn, Elsie, Sylvia and Louella.