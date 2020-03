Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Marvin Lee Gerritse, 58, of Lincoln, died Feb. 26, 2020. Born to Evert and Grace (Jongejans) Gerritse on June 18, 1961, in Cherokee, Iowa.

Graveside service will be held at 2 pm Wednesday (3/4) at the Beatrice Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial service will be at 6 pm Wednesday (3/4) at First Mennonite Church, 7300 Holdrege St. Condolences: lincolnffc.com