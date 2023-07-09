Marvin Larry Knippelmeyer

September 16, 1938 - July 4, 2023

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, retired Sergeant Major

Marvin Larry Knippelmeyer passed away at home in Lincoln, NE. He was born on September 16, 1938, in Elk Creek, NE. He married Sharlene Bartels on June 24, 1962. They shared 61 wonderful years together.

Marvin is an Army National Guard Veteran and gave 34 plus years serving his Country reaching the rank of Sergeant Major. His post-retirement life was kept busy with Marv's Home Repair and helping his children and friends with all sorts of projects. He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Sharlene, and their three daughters, Deb (Rick) Donovan of White Bear Lake, MN, Sue (Tim) Higgins of Kearney, NE, and Julie Knippelmeyer of Lincoln, NE. Grandchildren include Nick (Alex) Higgins, Brandon (Erica) Donovan, Katie (Matt) Nealon, Tyson (Cindy) Knippelmeyer, Connor (Ashlyn Fitch) Donovan, Calen Higgins, and Corbin Knippelmeyer. He also had five great grandchildren, Asher and Nouri Knippelmeyer, Quinn Nealon, Lucia Higgins, and Bailey Donovan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to HoriSun Hospice and Christ Lutheran Church School. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at lincolnfh.com.