Marvin L. Acklie

Marvin was born in Norfolk, Nebraska on December 13, 1935. Marvin spent his early childhood and adolescent years working next to his dad on the family farms helping with the outdoor chores. He attended several country schools in the Norfolk area and graduated from Hoskins High School in 1954. Marvin was drafted into the Navy in 1955 and served on the repair ship Hector until his honorable discharge in 1957. Marvin served as Post Commander of the Denton, Nebraska American Legion Post.