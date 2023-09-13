Marvin James Buysman

June 1, 1958 - September 9, 2023

Marvin James Buysman, 65, of Lincoln, NE passed away at the University of Nebraska Medical Center Saturday, September 9, 2023.

He was born June 1, 1958 in Sheldon, IA, to Norman Buysman and Tina (Van Engen) Buysman.

After undergoing extensive treatment, Marvin survived a malignancy as a teen-ager. He remained free of cancer the remainder of his life. He felt that his life was a blessing from God.

He attended college at South Dakota State University and later, the University of Nebraska, where he played on the bowling team. He began employment at the University of Nebraska City Union in 1980 as a bowling pin chaser. A year later he was promoted to Night Manager. In 1986 he was promoted to Recreation Manager.

He remained at the City Union until his retirement in 2023. He had a passion for introducing students (who came from all over the world) to the game of pool. He loved teaching the rules, the technique, and the strategy of the game. He continued his own success as a bowler with four perfect games and two 800 series, which ushered him into the Nebraska Bowling Hall of Fame.

Marvin was united in marriage to Cherie Wright June 16, 1996 in Lincoln, where they made their home with her daughter, Lexa. The couple pursued their love of bicycling, traveling on trails in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. They enjoyed trips to local and regional vineyards and wineries. The couple spent time with friends trying new restaurants around the city.

Grateful for having shared Marvin's life are: his wife, Cherie Buysman, Lincoln, NE; daughter, Lexa Wright, Sioux City, IA; sister, Iris (David) Slama. Keeping Marvin's memory close at heart are Cherie's family: Stan (Jean) Shirk; Lamont (Pam) Shirk; Debbie (Todd) Beam; Stacey (Joseph) Hesman; with their families. Honoring the memory of “Uncle Marvin,” as the ‘sweet soul' that he was, are nephews; Brooks Slama, James Slama, Andrew Slama, and Jordan Slama.

Preceding him in death were his parents and in-laws Everett and Kathleen Shirk.

No viewing, visitation with family 5:30 – 7:00 pm Thursday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln. Celebration of Life service 11:00 am Friday at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S 84th Street, Lincoln.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Lincoln Children's Zoo. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com