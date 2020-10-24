Marvin Eugene Pape, age 85, of Elwood, Nebraska died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in Elwood, Nebraska. He was born on February 17, 1935 in Firth, Nebraska to Edwin and Harmina (Kallemeyn) Pape. Marvin grew up in Firth, and earned an accounting degree from the Lincoln School of Commerce. He worked as an accountant most of his life at various companies in Lincoln, Nebraska. After retirement, he moved to Elwood and spent most winters in Pahrump, Nevada. Marvin was a member of the Lincoln Continentals barbershop chorus and a member of the SPEBSQSA/BHS since 1951. He was an avid home brewer for 65 years, and he loved fishing and hunting. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Arapahoe, Nebraska.