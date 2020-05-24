Marvin E. Holsclaw
May 18, 2020

Marvin E. Holsclaw of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away at 92. A longtime physician at the Lincoln Clinic. He was a graduate of University of Nebraska Pharmacy and Medical Schools. He passed peacefully of natural causes.

Beloved husband of Shirley Holsclaw. Father of three children, 5 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He will be greatly missed.

