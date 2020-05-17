Marvin Docter, 79, of Firth, passed away on May 15, 2020. Born on January 21, 1941 to Thomas and Leona (Essink) Docter. Marvin enjoyed the simple things in life: spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, grilling for Sunday family dinners, and playing cards with friends. He and his wife, Ilene, enjoyed organizing bus trips to Branson, MO for 20 years.