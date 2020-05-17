January 21, 1941 - May 15, 2020
Marvin Docter, 79, of Firth, passed away on May 15, 2020. Born on January 21, 1941 to Thomas and Leona (Essink) Docter. Marvin enjoyed the simple things in life: spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, grilling for Sunday family dinners, and playing cards with friends. He and his wife, Ilene, enjoyed organizing bus trips to Branson, MO for 20 years.
Family members include his wife, Ilene; daughter, Charlene (Keith) TenHulzen; Son, Merlyn (Julie) Docter and daughter, Cheryl (Dean) Hestermann; 9 grandchildren; sister, Marjorie (Allen) Klein and extended family and friends. Marvin is preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life service will be held outdoors practicing social distancing at Living Life Reformed Church in Firth on Monday, May 18 at 6:30 pm. Please visit MetcalfFuneralServices.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.