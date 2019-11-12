{{featured_button_text}}
Marvin D. Chambers

May 30, 1926 - November 10, 2019

Marvin D. Chambers, 93, of Bennet, passed away on November 10, 2019 in Lincoln. He was born in Bennet on May 30, 1926 to Leland & Doris (Blake) Chambers.

Marvin is survived by his children Terry R. (Connie) Chambers of Bennet, Jacqueline L. (Mick) Donovan of Palmyra and Rodney D. (Joyce) Chambers of Bennet; 12 grandchildren & spouses, 31 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; infant sister, Beverly Chambers and sister, Jean Carman.

Funeral service will be 10:30 am Wednesday (11//13//19) at Bennet Community Church, 350 Monroe St. in Bennet with the Rev. Darin Corder officiating. Interment in Bennet Cemetery. Viewing will be from noon - 9pm Tuesday (family present from 5pm-8pm) at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A St., Lincoln. Memorials to Bennet Community Church or Team Jack Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

Service information

Nov 12
Viewing
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
12:00PM-9:00PM
Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home
4040 A St
Lincoln, NE 68510
Nov 13
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
10:30AM
Bennet Community Church
350 Monroe Street
Bennet- Nebraska, NE 68317
Nov 13
Interment
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
12:00AM
Bennet Cemetery
11900 S 158th St
Bennet, NE 68317
