May 30, 1926 - November 10, 2019
Marvin D. Chambers, 93, of Bennet, passed away on November 10, 2019 in Lincoln. He was born in Bennet on May 30, 1926 to Leland & Doris (Blake) Chambers.
Marvin is survived by his children Terry R. (Connie) Chambers of Bennet, Jacqueline L. (Mick) Donovan of Palmyra and Rodney D. (Joyce) Chambers of Bennet; 12 grandchildren & spouses, 31 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean; infant sister, Beverly Chambers and sister, Jean Carman.
Funeral service will be 10:30 am Wednesday (11//13//19) at Bennet Community Church, 350 Monroe St. in Bennet with the Rev. Darin Corder officiating. Interment in Bennet Cemetery. Viewing will be from noon - 9pm Tuesday (family present from 5pm-8pm) at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home 4040 A St., Lincoln. Memorials to Bennet Community Church or Team Jack Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.