Marvin D. (Babe) Drevo
July 6, 1940 – December 13, 2019
Babe Drevo passed away Friday morning, December 13, 2019, at the Wilber Care Center. He was born July 6, 1940 to Adolph and Helen (Vesely) Drevo. In his younger years Babe enjoyed football, archery hunting, trap shooting, and woodworking. In his later years, he enjoyed travel and playing with his dogs.Babe graduated from Crete High School where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball earning All-State Honors. After graduating, Babe attended Doane on a football scholarship for three years, and then transferred to Peru State College where he obtained a degree in Education. He also earned a six-year certificate in Education Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Babe taught and coached at Johnson-Brock High School before operating his own construction business in Crete.
Babe is survived by his son Cody Drevo of Crete, NE and daughter Sheryl (Steve) Bray of Omaha; grandchildren: Jennifer (Anthony) Anderson of Wesley Chapel, FL, Jessica (Doug) Standley of Vermillion, SD, Ryan (Danielle) Drevo of Crete, NE, Erin (Matt) Roth of Waterloo, IA, Lucas Drevo (fiancé Bailey Bohn) of Crete, NE, Emma (Nick) Hintz of Great Falls, MT, Laura Drevo (fiancé Spencer Klein) of Lincoln, NE; 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Tim Drevo, and siblings Delores Drevo Younger, Donald Drevo, and Norman Drevo.
A visitation will be held from 5:00p.m.-7:00p.m. on Tuesday December 17th at the Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete, NE. Funeral services will be held at 10:30a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Kuncl Funeral Home in Crete. Memorials may be given to the family for a charitable donation to be made in Babe's honor at a later date.