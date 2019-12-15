Marvin D. (Babe) Drevo

Babe Drevo passed away Friday morning, December 13, 2019, at the Wilber Care Center. He was born July 6, 1940 to Adolph and Helen (Vesely) Drevo. In his younger years Babe enjoyed football, archery hunting, trap shooting, and woodworking. In his later years, he enjoyed travel and playing with his dogs.Babe graduated from Crete High School where he excelled in football, basketball and baseball earning All-State Honors. After graduating, Babe attended Doane on a football scholarship for three years, and then transferred to Peru State College where he obtained a degree in Education. He also earned a six-year certificate in Education Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Babe taught and coached at Johnson-Brock High School before operating his own construction business in Crete.