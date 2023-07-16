She is survived by her daughter, Diane (Larry) McGee; daughter-in-law, Jeani Larsen; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph (Virginia) Larsen; sister, Ruby (Roland) Hardin; sister-in-law, Selma Stevens; other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, Auburn. Visitation will be Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., funeral home (www.hemmingsenfuneralhome.com).