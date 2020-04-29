Marvin A Steffen

July 5, 1948 - April 25, 2020
Marvin Steffen was born July 5, 1948, in Yankton, SD. He was the oldest brother of 9, born to Norbert and Viola Steffen. He grew up in Sioux Falls, SD moving to Fordyce, NE at the age of 17 after the death of his mother, joining the family of Reynold and Elizabeth Hoebelheinrich and becoming the oldest brother of another 8. While attending Wayne State College, he met the most beautiful girl he'd ever seen, Doreen Diamon, his wife of 51 years. They were married January 25, 1969 in Wayne, NE. Together, he and Doreen welcomed 2 children, Ryan and Lauri, raising them in Syracuse, NE. Marvin worked for the USDA for 42 years as a meat inspector in southeast Nebraska before retiring and moving to Oklahoma City in 2014, to be near his brother Bud and his daughter Lauri.
Marvin was a storyteller, an adventurer and a lover of life's mishaps. He missed only two opening weekend Nebraska white tail deer seasons in 35 years. He spent his life rarely sitting down, always having a project to tinker with, some fish to catch or some shenanigans to get into with his grandkids. He instilled in his children, it's the screw-ups in life that make it memorable.
Marvin will be remembered by all who knew and loved him with memories of rain soaked camping trips, tumbles down a hill after trying to get the best photo, falling off a horse at the age of 68, and never backing down from what life throws at you.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents Norbert and Viola Steffen, and Reynold and Elizabeth Hoebelheinrich, brothers Daniel, Rodney, and Thomas Steffen, and Roland Hoebelheinrich, and sister Donna Steffen.
Marvin is survived by his wife Doreen, his son Ryan and wife Kristina, grandchildren Garrett and Lily Steffen, his daughter Lauri and friend Eric, grandsons Oscar and Asa, father in law Howard Diamon of Syracuse, NE his brother Bud (Myong) Steffen of Oklahoma City, his sisters Joann Pitts of Buffalo, NY, Luella (Randy) Hartman, and Teresa Lennon of Colorado Springs, CO, his brothers Warren Hoebelheinrich of Fordyce, NE , John (Beth) Hoebelheinrich of Yankton SD, and Robert (Bobbi) of Eden Prairie, MN, his sisters Elaine (Randy) Bruening, of St Helena, NE, Karla (Jim) Rice, Osmond, NE, Lisa (Tom) Leise of Omaha, NE, and Joan (Brian) Manchester, Blair, NE , many nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorials may be made to PKD Foundation, Polycystic Kidney Disease, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131. Private family interment in Resurrection Cemetery in Oklahoma City.
