Marvin A Steffen

Marvin Steffen was born July 5, 1948, in Yankton, SD. He was the oldest brother of 9, born to Norbert and Viola Steffen. He grew up in Sioux Falls, SD moving to Fordyce, NE at the age of 17 after the death of his mother, joining the family of Reynold and Elizabeth Hoebelheinrich and becoming the oldest brother of another 8. While attending Wayne State College, he met the most beautiful girl he'd ever seen, Doreen Diamon, his wife of 51 years. They were married January 25, 1969 in Wayne, NE. Together, he and Doreen welcomed 2 children, Ryan and Lauri, raising them in Syracuse, NE. Marvin worked for the USDA for 42 years as a meat inspector in southeast Nebraska before retiring and moving to Oklahoma City in 2014, to be near his brother Bud and his daughter Lauri.