April 3, 1924 - December 19, 2019
Marvin A. Erickson, 95, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away December 19, 2019. He was born April 3, 1924, in Hastings, Nebraska. He grew up in Harvard, Nebraska, and married Margaret Fagler on February 20, 1948. Upon graduation from Harvard High School, he served in the United States Army and Army Air Corps during World War II as a radio operator and side gunner on a B-24 Liberator.
You have free articles remaining.
After the war, he worked for the Burlington Railroad, and then became an administrator in the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard, retiring in 1971. He enjoyed time spent with his family and friends, and attending his grandchildren's activities.
Marvin is survived by his wife Margaret; sister Breta Brunken (Hastings, NE); sons Stephen (Joann), Stan (Debby), and Scott (Lori) all of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Interment with military honors on Monday, December 30 at 2:00 PM at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE. Reception following at American Legion Post 143, 166 South 2nd St, Springfield, NE. Memorials to the Talking Book and Braille Service, Nebraska Library Commission, 1200 N Street, Suite 120, Lincoln, NE 68508.