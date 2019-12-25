April 3, 1924 - December 19, 2019

Marvin A. Erickson, 95, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away December 19, 2019. He was born April 3, 1924, in Hastings, Nebraska. He grew up in Harvard, Nebraska, and married Margaret Fagler on February 20, 1948. Upon graduation from Harvard High School, he served in the United States Army and Army Air Corps during World War II as a radio operator and side gunner on a B-24 Liberator.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the war, he worked for the Burlington Railroad, and then became an administrator in the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard, retiring in 1971. He enjoyed time spent with his family and friends, and attending his grandchildren's activities.

Marvin is survived by his wife Margaret; sister Breta Brunken (Hastings, NE); sons Stephen (Joann), Stan (Debby), and Scott (Lori) all of Lincoln; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Interment with military honors on Monday, December 30 at 2:00 PM at the Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE. Reception following at American Legion Post 143, 166 South 2nd St, Springfield, NE. Memorials to the Talking Book and Braille Service, Nebraska Library Commission, 1200 N Street, Suite 120, Lincoln, NE 68508.

To send flowers to the family of Marvin Erickson, please visit Tribute Store.