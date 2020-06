Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Marvelle Virginia (Heier) Hansen 93 of Weeping Water died June 9,2020 at her home. Born May 6, 1927 in Louisville Nebraska to Emil Heier and Mildred (Hoover) Heier. Marvelle and Emery Hansen were married on August 24, 1945 at Hiawatha Kansas. They lived, farmed and raised livestock east of Weeping Water for many years, Emery preceded her in death on October 26, 1987.