March 18, 1930 - June 28, 2020
Marvel Ann Baxa, age 90, of Crete formerly Tobias, died Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born March 18, 1930, to Rudolph & Anna (Novak) Jansky in Milligan.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Tobias. Visitation: 1 - 7 p.m. with family present 6-7 p.m. and Rosary at 7 p.m. all Wednesday, July 1, at Farmer & Son Funeral Home - Kotas Chapel, Milligan. Fr. Robert Barnhill officiating. Graveside services: Tobias City Cemetery. Memorials in care of the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be left at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com
