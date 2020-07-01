Marvel Ann Baxa
View Comments

Marvel Ann Baxa

{{featured_button_text}}

March 18, 1930 - June 28, 2020

Marvel Ann Baxa, age 90, of Crete formerly Tobias, died Sunday, June 28, 2020. Born March 18, 1930, to Rudolph & Anna (Novak) Jansky in Milligan.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Tobias. Visitation: 1 - 7 p.m. with family present 6-7 p.m. and Rosary at 7 p.m. all Wednesday, July 1, at Farmer & Son Funeral Home - Kotas Chapel, Milligan. Fr. Robert Barnhill officiating. Graveside services: Tobias City Cemetery. Memorials in care of the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be left at farmerandsonfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Marvel Baxa, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News