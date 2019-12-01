November 24, 1963 – November 26, 2019

Marty Stewart Roussan, 56, of Lincoln, passed away November 26, 2019 at his home. Born November 24, 1963 in Lincoln, NE to William A. Roussan and Barbara C. (Poyner) Dahlgren. As the oldest of two children, he grew up and lived almost his entire life in Lincoln, NE. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1982. On January 26, 1996, he married Judy Cornejo and together they raised three beloved daughters.

Marty was employed as a Quality Control Auditor at Cleaver Brooks (formally Nebraska Boiler Company). In his free time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, telling stories with his friends and family, and spending time with his grandchildren. Marty was loved by all who knew him and he never knew a stranger.

His memories will be cherished and kept alive by his wife, Judy; daughters, Daphne Darter, Emily (Kyle) Parker, and Caitlin (James Ruley) Roussan; grandchildren, Maverick Parker, Scout Parker, and Addilyn Ruley; and parents, William (Kathy) Roussan and Barbara (Dick) Dahlgren. Preceded in death by his brother, William “Billy” Roussan.

A celebration of his life will be at 11:30am Tuesday (12/3/19) at Southview Christian Church, 2040 South 22nd Street. Memorials to the family for future designation. Condolences:lincolnfh.com