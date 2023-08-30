Martin P. Dahlke

August 26, 2023

Martin P. Dahlke, age 62, of Lincoln, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Marty was born October 27, 1960 to John and Amelia Dahlke.

Marty is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Julie Huffman Dahlke; daughter, Kaitlyn (Nathan) Lickei; mother, Amelia Dahlke; mother-in-law, Fern Huffman; sister, Marilyn (Dale) Earl; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation for Martin will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512. A celebration of life will be 10:00 AM Friday, September 1, 2023 at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home.

