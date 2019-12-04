November 27, 2019
Martin Gardner, 75, of Lincoln, died on November 27th, in Lincoln, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by friends and family. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Marty was a retired member of the Utah and Nebraska National Guard Bands with twenty years of service on clarinet. He attended the University of Utah, receiving his BS in 1969 and his JD in 1972, where he was editor for the Utah Law Review.
He was an Instructor at the Indiana University School of Law 1972-73, and on the faculty of the University of Alabama School of Law from 1973-77. During the 1975-76 academic year Marty was a Fellow of Law at Harvard University. Marty joined the faculty at the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1977 as an Assistant Professor of Law, becoming an Associate Professor in 1978 and Professor in 1980. While at Nebraska he taught Family Law, Juvenile Law, Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure.
In 1987 he was named the Steinhart Foundation Professor of Law and in 2002 the Cline Williams-Flavel A. Wright Professor of Law. His time at UNL and Alabama resulted in the publication of many articles and books, including; Understanding Juvenile Law, which is in its 5th edition. Marty also taught Family Law at Downing College, Cambridge University, UK in 2006 and 2013.
Marty cherished his family and his students. He loved the music of Ralph Vaughn Williams, Edward Elgar, Gustav Mahler, and the Bach B minor Mass. He was a fan of golf and Husker football and basketball. An active member of the Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints, he was an avid reader of church history and the Holy scriptures. He attended every event or game of his grandchildren. He loved attending the Winter Quarters Temple with his wife and eternal companion, Anne.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Sheedy; children, Joshua (Paula) Gardner, Erin Gardner, Bryn Gardner (Miles Kos), Lynsey (Alex) Stewart, Jacob Gardner, stepson Max Yeston; sisters, Janice Ruth Tabish and Sharon Gardner Howes; his nine grandchildren and former spouse, Jane Murdoch. Marty is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Elaine Gardner.
Services celebrating his life will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3000 Old Cheney Rd, Lincoln. Donations may be made to the Lincoln Community Foundation (Faith Coalition of Lancaster County) or the Nebraska National Guard Foundation.