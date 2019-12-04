November 27, 2019

Martin Gardner, 75, of Lincoln, died on November 27th, in Lincoln, following a brief illness. He was surrounded by friends and family. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Marty was a retired member of the Utah and Nebraska National Guard Bands with twenty years of service on clarinet. He attended the University of Utah, receiving his BS in 1969 and his JD in 1972, where he was editor for the Utah Law Review.

He was an Instructor at the Indiana University School of Law 1972-73, and on the faculty of the University of Alabama School of Law from 1973-77. During the 1975-76 academic year Marty was a Fellow of Law at Harvard University. Marty joined the faculty at the University of Nebraska College of Law in 1977 as an Assistant Professor of Law, becoming an Associate Professor in 1978 and Professor in 1980. While at Nebraska he taught Family Law, Juvenile Law, Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure.

In 1987 he was named the Steinhart Foundation Professor of Law and in 2002 the Cline Williams-Flavel A. Wright Professor of Law. His time at UNL and Alabama resulted in the publication of many articles and books, including; Understanding Juvenile Law, which is in its 5th edition. Marty also taught Family Law at Downing College, Cambridge University, UK in 2006 and 2013.