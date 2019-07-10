July 15, 1929 - July 6, 2019
Martin F. Linhorst died peacefully on July 6, 2019; nine days shy of his 90th birthday. He succumbed to a short illness, though he had lived a few years in the assisted living wing of Brookdale Heartland Park in Seward.
Mr. Linhorst was born on July 15, 1929, at home to Martin H. and Mary (Schulz) Linhorst at their farm along Sandy Creek, near Hillsboro, Missouri. Mr. Linhorst attended parochial school at Zion Lutheran Church, high atop a nearby hill. He attended Herculaneum High School but left before graduating to work full time on the family farm when his older brother, Harvey, was drafted for World War II. One of Mr. Linhorst's joyful moments came as a surprise on his 80th birthday when his children presented him with an honorary diploma provided by Herculaneum High School.
After World War II, Mr. Linhorst worked on the family farm and also learned the carpentry trade, where he earned the nickname “Chief” because of his knowledge and skill.
On March 16, 1951, he married Loisjean Luebbe in Hastings where she was a Lutheran school teacher. They had met as pen pals through Walther League, a group for Lutheran teens. For two years the new couple lived and farmed with Mr. Linhorst's parents in Missouri. Early in 1953, Mr. Linhorst enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and Mrs. Linhorst returned to her own parent's farm near Utica. That summer, Mr. Linhorst contracted rheumatic fever and received a medical discharge. He then moved to Nebraska and the couple took up farming near Waco.
Over the years, the couple expanded their farming operation, embraced technological changes that revolutionized agriculture, raised a family and took an active roll in their community and in their church, St. Paul Lutheran in Utica. In 1969, Mr. Linhorst began building a new house for the family and they moved in the following December. Mr. Linhorst was an officer and board member of many organizations, including local farmers' cooperatives, York County Farm Bureau, the Lutheran Laymen's League and Utica American Legion Post #49. Mr. and Mrs. Linhorst enjoyed working, organized social gatherings in their church and community, and took pride in the appearance and upkeep of their farm. Their son, Marvin, now operates the farm.
Mr. Linhorst is survived by four children, Stan (Sue) Linhorst, Manlius, New York, Susan (Lloyd) Tiffany, McPherson, Kansas, Marvin (Judy Ann) Linhorst, Waco, Judy Marie (Mike) Mullally, Seward; nine grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer Linhorst, Denver, Colorado, Heather (Scott) Campbell, Olathe, Kansas, Katie (Corey) Hackbart, Seward, Pastor Aaron (Rachelle) Tiffany, Wichita, Kansas, Rachelle (Josh) Menard, McPherson, Kansas, Mike Linhorst, New York City, Stephanie (Tim) Bertagnoli, Milford, Molly Linhorst, Cambridge, Massachusetts, Hannah Mullally, Chillicothe, Ohio; 13 great-grandchildren. Martin was preceded in death by his wife, Loisjean Linhorst; parents, Martin and Mary Linhorst; brother, Harvey Linhorst; sister, Stella Placke; a host of other relatives and friends.
Romans 1:16 “For I am not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God that brings salvation to everyone who believes.” (NIV)
Visitation from 2 - 8 p.m., family will greet friends from 6:30 - 8 p.m., Friday, July 12, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Service: 10 am Saturday, July 13, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 D. St. Utica, NE 68456, with Pastor Jon Dunbar and Pastor Richard Gudgel officiating. Interment: Utica Cemetery. Caskerbearers: Aaron Tiffany, Michael Linhorst, Scott Campbell, Corey Hackbart, Josh Menard, Tim Bertagnoli. Honorary casketbearers: Lloyd Linhorst, Ed Kiernan, Ted Luebbe. Memorials in care of St. Paul Lutheran Church, St. Paul Lutheran School tuition fund, Lutheran Hour Ministries, Utica Senior Center.