Martin Eudell Sandin “Sandy”
February 19, 1933 - May 14, 2023
Martin Eudell Sandin “Sandy” 90, of Lincoln was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on May 14, 2023. Martin was born February 19, 1933, near Petersburg, NE, to Sigfred and Christine (Nelsen) Sandin, one of seven children. He attended Closter Elementary, Newman Grove High School, and Wheaton Academy and served in the US Army. He met the love of his life, Marialice Hinze (Mally), and they were married at Powderhorn Park Baptist Church, Minneapolis, MN, in 1954. Two sons were born to this union, Torrey Scott and Todd Quentin.
Martin worked for the US Postal Service for 33 years, retiring in 1989. He was active in maintenance efforts at the Evangelical Free Church and Lincoln Berean, and enjoyed helping friends and family. He grew hundreds of trees and vegetables on his 5-acre hobby farm, repaired and restored equipment and enjoyed God's creation.
He is survived by wife, Marialice; sons, Torrey (Carol) and Todd (Mikki) and grandchildren Taryn, Jenna, Karli, Jonah and Karis.
Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at Lincoln Berean Church, 6400 S. 70th St., Lincoln (16).
Memorials to People's City Mission. Condolences and detailed obituary online at roperandsons.com.