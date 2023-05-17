Martin Eudell Sandin “Sandy” 90, of Lincoln was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on May 14, 2023. Martin was born February 19, 1933, near Petersburg, NE, to Sigfred and Christine (Nelsen) Sandin, one of seven children. He attended Closter Elementary, Newman Grove High School, and Wheaton Academy and served in the US Army. He met the love of his life, Marialice Hinze (Mally), and they were married at Powderhorn Park Baptist Church, Minneapolis, MN, in 1954. Two sons were born to this union, Torrey Scott and Todd Quentin.