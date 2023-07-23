Martin E. Dye
July 6, 1938 - July 17, 2023
Martin E Dye, 85, of Lincoln, died July 17, 2023. Born July 6, 1938, in Ottumwa, IA, to Martin and Margaret (Head) Dye. He married Marilyn Sue Bunney on March 6, 1960, in Carrollton, MO.
He is survived by Marilyn Dye, spouse; daughters: Karen (Mike) Babel, Martina Dye (Renauld Goines); grandchildren: Steven Babel (deceased), Aaron Babel, Autum Thurber, Julian Goines, Kamiya Goines.
Visitation will be on Monday July 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family present 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, in Lincoln, NE. Celebration of life will be on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Country Bible Church, 16148 South 148th Street, Bennet, NE. Burial will be on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Yankee Hill Cemetery, Lincoln, NE.
Memorials to the family for later designation.
Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com.