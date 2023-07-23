Martin E Dye, 85, of Lincoln, died July 17, 2023. Born July 6, 1938, in Ottumwa, IA, to Martin and Margaret (Head) Dye. He married Marilyn Sue Bunney on March 6, 1960, in Carrollton, MO.

Visitation will be on Monday July 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family present 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, in Lincoln, NE. Celebration of life will be on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Country Bible Church, 16148 South 148th Street, Bennet, NE. Burial will be on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Yankee Hill Cemetery, Lincoln, NE.