Marthajo A. Mares, 80, of Lincoln, passed away on March 9, 2020. Marthajo was born August 23, 1939 to Samuel and Fern (Chambers) Brooks. Services will be scheduled for a later date at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Wayne for future designation. lincolnfh.com