Marthajo A. Mares
August 23, 1939 - March 9, 2020
Marthajo A. Mares, 80, of Lincoln, passed away on March 9, 2020. Marthajo was born August 23, 1939 to Samuel and Fern (Chambers) Brooks. Services will be scheduled for a later date at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Wayne for future designation. lincolnfh.com
Service information
Mar 21
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 21, 2020
10:30AM
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S. 14th Street
Lincoln, NE 68512
