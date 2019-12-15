July 7, 1949 - December 1, 2019

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Martha Prentiss, 70, left this world on Sunday, December 1, 2019, in San Antonio, TX. She lived with Lewy Body Dementia for several years. She met this challenge with the same grace, humor and courage as her life. Martha was born July 7, 1949 in Sweetwater, Texas.

She is survived by her sister, Gloria Prentiss of Dallas, TX; Gloria's son, Blake Dodd of Denver, CO.; her brother Paul Fortner Prentiss, his wife Kyle Prentiss, their daughters, Rachel Prentiss, and Eva Prentiss, all of Omaha, NE. Martha is pre-deceased by her mother, Nancy Fortner Prentiss, and her father, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Francis Prentiss.

Please honor Martha's memory with donations to the following organizations: Abode Contemplative Care for the Dying, (AbodeHome.org), Meals on Wheels (mowssatx.org), and the Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org). A Celebration of Martha Prentiss, the Last Cancer Party will be held on January 4, 2020 at 3pm at The Public Theater of San Antonio, 800 W. Ashby, San Antonio, Texas 78212.