Martha Nell Brace
April 23, 1930 - April 4, 2023
Martha Nell Brace 92 died Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 in Lincoln Nebraska.She was born in Pottsville Arkansas April 23rd, 1930 to Coy and Hazel Douthit. Martha was a gifted seamstress.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Husbands Charles Rice and Harvey Reece Brace; daughter Sharon Rice two sisters, JoAnne and Betty, one brother Wayne. Martha is survived daughter Sandra (Dan) Mosier of Lincoln NE son Larry (Norma) Rice of Clay Center KS and her eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and sister Ella Mae Alder of Fairbanks AK.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, April 13th, 2023 at Resthaven Mortuary and Garden of Memory Cemetery 11800 W Hwy 54 Wichita, Kansas Interment Resthaven Cemetery Wichita Kansas Condolences or tributes can be left at www.hammonsfs.com Hammons Family Funeral Services 207 West H Street Weeping Water NE and Resthaven Mortuary entrusted with arrangements.