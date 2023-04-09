Martha Nell Brace 92 died Tuesday, April 4th, 2023 in Lincoln Nebraska.She was born in Pottsville Arkansas April 23rd, 1930 to Coy and Hazel Douthit. Martha was a gifted seamstress.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Husbands Charles Rice and Harvey Reece Brace; daughter Sharon Rice two sisters, JoAnne and Betty, one brother Wayne. Martha is survived daughter Sandra (Dan) Mosier of Lincoln NE son Larry (Norma) Rice of Clay Center KS and her eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and sister Ella Mae Alder of Fairbanks AK.